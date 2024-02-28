Arunachal: State Folk Music and Dance Festival inaugurated

NAMSAI- The first ever State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated today, where Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the programme as the Chief Guest.

An initiative of the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its continued endeavour towards cultural preservation in the State, the programme offers an incredible platform to the local artists and performers of the indigenous folk songs and dances to showcase their talent while promoting the rich cultural assets of the land.

Addressing the event, Mein stated that the festival will act as a catalyst for preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge; thereby contributing significantly to the conservation of unique cultural heritage of the State on a global scale.

Arunachal Pradesh, home to 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, boasts a wide spectrum of folk songs, lores and dances, each with its own distinct identity. This intangible cultural heritage, transmitted through generations, provides a sense of identity and continuity, promoting respect for cultural diversity and human creativity.

Citing the significant contribution of the arts and other cultural industries to the economic development and national identity, DCM Mein urged individual artists to remain actively involved in preserving Arunachal’s cultural heritage.

He further noted that their active participation will play a crucial role in attracting tourists and creating livelihood opportunities in the cultural/entertainment industry of the State. He also commended the leaders of various Traditional Authorities for their role as custodians of cultural values and heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-days State festival will feature performances by 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and 5 folk musical bands of the State, following which three selected teams will perform alongside 12 other cultural troupes participating from various States of India at the ‘Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024’ on 2nd and 3rd March. The latter is an extension of the State Folk and Music Festival, aimed at cultural integration in line with the ‘‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as envisioned by PM Modi back in 2015.

The inaugural session also saw the felicitation of Indian Idol (Season 14) Top 7 finalist Obom Tangu by DCM Mein on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was also attended by MP, Lok Sabha, Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency, Tapir Gao, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Dasanglu Pul and Jummum Ete Deori, Padmashree Awardee and GI Expert Dr Rajani Kant, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Head Office, Mumbai) Partho Saha, General Manager cum Officer In-charge, NABARD (Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office) Damodar Mishra, Assistant Registrar, GI Registry (Govt of India) M Mohammed Habibulla, IGP East, C T Mein, Secretary, Department of Indigenous Affairs, Pige Ligu, along with Officials and Cultural Delegates from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.