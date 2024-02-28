Arunachal: Himalayan University organises National Seminar on ‘ Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’

ITANAGAR- The Himalayan University, Itanagar organised “One Day National Seminar” on the occasion of “National Science Day” (NSD), 2024, under the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was presided over as Chief Guest by Dr. Devendra Kumar, Regional Head, G.B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre, Prof. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, HU & Chairman NSD, Dr. Deba Prasad Dev, Dean Research, HU, Dr. Malem Mangal, Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs, HU, Dr. Dipongpu Kamei, Proctor & Head, Dept. of Political Science, Mr, Reyom Ete, Head Admin, HU & other dignitaries.

Arunachal: RGU VC Releases Book dedicated to Prof. Bhagabat Nayak

Dr. Devendra Kumar, the Chief Guest, delivered an enlightening lecture on ecotourism and Jhum farming/shift cultivation. He updated the audience about successful research projects such as G.I tag for yak milk churpi in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Kumar emphasised the importance of traditional indigenous technologies in helping us get through difficult periods such as Covid-19, as well as other traditional techniques that benefit people living in the Himalayan region.

Mr. Amosh Tayem delivered the welcome address highlighting the achievements of the Chief Guest & other Dignitaries.

Arunachal: Mushroom Cultivation training program held at Pasighat

Prof. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, HU & Chairman NSD, paid gratitude to Nobel Prize winner Sir C.V Raman and his discovery, which created the groundwork for the country’s scientific community to thrive in their respective domains.

Dr. Deba Prasad Dev, Dean Research, emphasised the relevance and significance of National Science Day following the discovery of the Raman Effect.

During the Seminar’s Technical session, keynote speaker Dr. Raja Hussain, Head of the Department of Agriculture, spoke about the diversification of agricultural-based livelihood approaches, irrigation management, composting techniques, and low-cost mushroom production. He also discussed agricultural manuring techniques and hydroponic systems.

Dr. Bengia Mamu, Keynote speaker and Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany, presented deep insights into the Apatani Tribe’s paddy-cum-fish farming in Arunachal Pradesh: Nurturing Ecological and Economic Sustainability. She mentioned the procedures used in the Ziro area, which are indigenous technical systems found in our country. She emphasized how sustainability & productivity can go hand-in hand.

Arunachal Viral Video: Why did a man have to protest by taking off his shirt during snowfall in Selapass?

At the program’s valedictory session, Dr. Malem Mangal, Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs, delivered final remarks regarding staging National Science Day and other such events at HU. He complimented and urged attendees especially the students to make use of the academic and research opportunities available at Himalayan University.

Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology and Programme Convenor, reported that 155 students took part in the day’s events, which included the Science Model Presentation Competition, Oral Presentation Competition, Science Quiz Competition, Science Essay Writing Competition, and Painting Competition. A total of 24 students were declared winners securing first, second, and third positions in several events.

Arunachal: 5 Of Family Killed As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Ms. Millo Antung, Head of the Department of Nursing, delivered the vote of thanks and mentioned the consistent assistance that HU university management provides for staging such events. She expressed gratitude to the chief guest and other dignitaries for their significant time and knowledge provided on the occasion of NSD.

The program was hosted by Dr. Hage Asha, Head, Dept. of Botany and saw various dignitaries of Himalayan University take the stage during the Inaugural & Valedictory Sessions of the Seminar including Dr. Dipongpu Kamei, Proctor & Head, Dept. of Political Science & Head Admin, Mr, Reyom Ete.