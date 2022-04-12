Arunachal

Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

April 12, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound grief on learning about the sudden demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol, one of the most popular and followed Evangelists and Preachers of Christ in Arunachal Pradesh, who breathed his last in a Guwahati-based hospital on April 11.

Returning from a hectic tour to Tirap, Namsai and East Siang, Khandu this evening condoled Late Rev Dr Dol’s demise and said it came as a shock to him as he had seen the late Evangelist as one of the healthiest and youngest Men of God in the state.

Writing to Late Dol’s wife, Joram Minu, Khandu said, “It pains my heart to learn about the sudden demise of your loving husband Rev Dr Joram Dol ji, who was a Man of God in the truest sense, who lived the life shown by God and helped people to attain peace within and with God. In his demise, we have lost a true apostle of Christ, humanity and love.”

Khandu paid his respects to Late Rev Dr Joram Dol, who, he said, emancipated many souls through his preaching and exemplary social activism and will be remembered for his vast knowledge on Christ and the Bible, which he never hesitated in sharing with anyone seeking salvation.

Related Articles

“His immense contributions as President of the Apostles Bible College and Missionary under the Christian Revival Church Council, Arunachal Pradesh, will be cherished by all believers. His simplicity, easy to reach and ever-readiness to help anyone in need on God’s name will be missed,” Khandu said while praying Lord Jesus to bless the departed soul eternal peace and strength to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Tags
April 12, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit- DC Tawang

Arunachal: Right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit- DC Tawang

April 6, 2022
Arunachal: SDP to promote Tourism launched by NABARD in Namsai

Arunachal: SDP to promote Tourism launched by NABARD in Namsai

April 6, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made motorable by 25th April’ 2022

Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made motorable by 25th April’ 2022

April 4, 2022
Alliance Air to introduce flights from Dibrugarh to 5 locations in Arunachal Pradesh

Alliance Air to introduce flights from Dibrugarh to 5 locations in Arunachal Pradesh

April 4, 2022
Arunachal: Governor addresses Sepecial Sainik Sammelan at Wellington

Arunachal Governor addresses Sepecial Sainik Sammelan at Wellington

April 4, 2022
Arunachal: Rare White-Cheeked Macaque Spotted In West Kameng

Arunachal: Rare White-Cheeked Macaque Spotted In West Kameng

April 3, 2022
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society mourns demise of Mrs 𝗬𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society mourns demise of Mrs 𝗬𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶

April 3, 2022
Arunachal: Research, Expedition team of Mishing students visit Kekar Monying in Babuk village

Arunachal: Research, Expedition team of Mishing students visit Kekar Monying in Babuk village

April 2, 2022
Arunachal: 2 Civilian Shot At "Mistakenly" By Army In Tirap

Arunachal: 2 Civilian Shot At “Mistakenly” By Army In Tirap

April 2, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the 72nd Integration Day

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 72nd Integration Day

April 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button