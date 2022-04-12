Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound grief on learning about the sudden demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol, one of the most popular and followed Evangelists and Preachers of Christ in Arunachal Pradesh, who breathed his last in a Guwahati-based hospital on April 11.

Returning from a hectic tour to Tirap, Namsai and East Siang, Khandu this evening condoled Late Rev Dr Dol’s demise and said it came as a shock to him as he had seen the late Evangelist as one of the healthiest and youngest Men of God in the state.

Writing to Late Dol’s wife, Joram Minu, Khandu said, “It pains my heart to learn about the sudden demise of your loving husband Rev Dr Joram Dol ji, who was a Man of God in the truest sense, who lived the life shown by God and helped people to attain peace within and with God. In his demise, we have lost a true apostle of Christ, humanity and love.”

Khandu paid his respects to Late Rev Dr Joram Dol, who, he said, emancipated many souls through his preaching and exemplary social activism and will be remembered for his vast knowledge on Christ and the Bible, which he never hesitated in sharing with anyone seeking salvation.

“His immense contributions as President of the Apostles Bible College and Missionary under the Christian Revival Church Council, Arunachal Pradesh, will be cherished by all believers. His simplicity, easy to reach and ever-readiness to help anyone in need on God’s name will be missed,” Khandu said while praying Lord Jesus to bless the departed soul eternal peace and strength to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.