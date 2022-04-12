Arunachal

Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

Miss Bomzen Dulom, Miss Tai Kamyer and Mr. Kipa Sanjay who all are studying in BA VI Semester (Hindi Major) at Dera Natung Government College won the first, second and fourth position

April 12, 2022
ITANAGAR- A low profile felicitation function was held at the Principal’s chamber of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar to felicitate the national essay competition winners on 12 April 2022.

Miss Bomzen Dulom, Miss Tai Kamyer and Mr. Kipa Sanjay who all are studying in BA VI Semester (Hindi Major) at Dera Natung Government College won the first, second and fourth position at a national level letter writing competition in Hindi (Akhil Bhartiya Nagri Lipi Patra Lekhan Pratiyogita) organized by Nagri Lipi Parishad, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The talented trio are the first from Arunachal Pradesh to have won the prestigious prizes at a National Level.

Expressing happiness and satisfaction over the outstanding performance, Dr. M.Q Khan the principal of DNGCI said that there is no dearth of talent among students and that they can compete and outshine at the national and international level if the students are imparted with proper guidance. He further added that though students of the college have been bringing laurels in co-curricular activities at the state, national and international levels yet this is a record created by winning the first, second and the fourth prizes at national level academic event of letter writing competition.

The Principal while felicitating, congratulated and appreciated all the prize winners as well as Tumbom Riba Jomoh, Associate Professor in Hindi for her painstaking fruitful guidance. He further wished them to reap more such prizes in days to come.

