Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre and space museum at Namsai here today.

The Chairman, ISRO / Secretary, Department of Space deputed N. Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building Program Office (CBPO), ISRO to discuss the proposal.

In the meeting various options were explored to establish a science centre based on the funding for infrastructure, operation of the centre and establishing the exhibits and models.

Mein suggested the Director, Science & Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh Chau Dhanya Mungyak to take the lead in initiating to prepare the DPR in consultation with Director, CBPO, ISRO HQ and OSD to DCM to coordinate with Ministry of Tourism and ISRO for this matter.

The DCM has expressed his gratitude and thanks to Chairman ISRO S Somnath for initiating the process of setting up the Space museum and sending a team from ISRO to Namsai.

Director, S&T Mungyak informed that already a proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Culture to establish six science centres in Arunachal Pradesh. They have proposed to run similar to the regional science centre at Itanagar.

It was decided to prepare a DPR for science centre at Namsai and the space gallery would be part of the district science centre. Ppl

It was also requested that ISRO will support the exhibits and models in the space gallery.

The DPR will be prepared through a consultant and DPR will be submitted to Ministry of Culture for funding the infrastructure.

Also, present in the meeting were MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC R.K.Namsai, and DFO Tabang Jamoh among others.