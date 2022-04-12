Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated and dedicated the Agriculture market shed cum Rural Haat and Children Park to the people of Kongmukham Village at Tengapani in Namsai district. He also inaugurated the Noi Kham Restaurant and launched the NOSAAP Producer Co. Ltd. products Khaw Tai (Khamti Lahi Rice) and Turmeric Powder in presence of MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori and other dignitaries at Tengapani.

Mein said that the rural haat will help transform the lives of the rural populace by providing the rural traders especially to the SHGs, women folks and unemployed youths and artisans with a platform & opportunity to sell their produce and creative skills.

“Tourism businesses which are in harmony with nature and progressive entrepreneurs should be encouraged. The untapped areas in the district need to be identified to tap its full potential”, Mein added.

He also said that with the improvement of road connectivity in the eastern sector especially to Namsai, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley districts, this side of the state has witnessed tremendous increase in tourists inflow. He informed that Namsai district alone has recorded increased footfall of tourists.

He also made a call to develop Namsai as a model and cleanest district. He appealed all to avoid use of plastics in the district.

Interacting with the SHGs, Mein urged them to sell their indigenous products and appealed to avoid selling forest produce in large scale at the market shed.

He raised serious concern on drug abuse in the district and said that it is a raging epidemic, especially among the youths.

He called for concerted efforts of NGOs, CBOs, women organisations and the youths to come forward to wage war against drugs use.

Later, Mein released the book, titled ‘A glimpse into Orchids of Namsai District of Arunachal Pradesh’ authored by Dr Krishna Chowlu, scientist Botanical Survey of India.

Mein informed that the States rich & colourful flora and fauna orchids find a place of pride. Out of about a thousand species of orchids in India, over 560 are to be found in the State alone.

“I applaud & congratulate, Dr Krishna Chowlu, for the propagation & conservation of orchids in the state.”, said Mein.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and DC R.K.Sharma also spoke.

The Tengapani Rural Haat Cum Agriculture Shed in Tengapani will be run by NOSAAP Producer Co Ltd., a Farmer Producer Company in collaboration with the SHGs under ArSRLM.

NOSAAP will mainly focus on the marketing strategy such as advertisement, promotion, market linkages, etc. For making the Rural Haat successful whereas ArSRLM will help in selecting and training the progressive Self Help Group, women entrepreneursurs for selling the Agricultural produces as well as handlooms and Handicrafts items.

The vendors will be given hawker licenses and other credit linkages from the bank to facilitate the activities.