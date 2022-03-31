Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Drug De-addiction Camp at New Jengthu

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein visited the Special Drug De-addiction Camp being held at New Jengthu under Namsai Circle in which 38 drug addicted persons are undergoing de-addiction treatment in the camp today. He was accompanied by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Namsai, R K Sharma, SP Thongdok and Heads of Departments of Namsai District.

While interacting with the inmates in the Drug De-addiction Camp, Mein exhorted them to give away their bad habits and return to the main stream of life and become a better human being. He further exhorted the students, who are the victims of addiction to concentrate in their study.

He also informed them about the seriousness of the Govt on the issue of drug menace. He said that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh have adopted ‘Arunachal Pradesh Policy on Psychoactive Substance 2021’ to deal with Drug Menace in coordinated efforts with multipronged strategies viz., demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction.

Under the harm reduction, State Govt will establish state-of-art treatment and rehabilitation centres in Namsai, Itanagar and Bomdila, he added. He further informed that the Govt have increased the allocation under the ‘Chief Minister Nasha Mukti Abhiyan’ from Rs 4 Cr in the last year to Rs 15 Crore in this year for the purpose.

He lauded the Lotong Adi Banggo Kebang for organising the 3 months Special Drug De-addiction Camp while saying that we need to guide the young generations in the right path for laying a foundation of a strong society.

He further called upon all the sections of the society to extend all their support and cooperation for such good cause of the society. He also called upon to make Namsai, an ideal district urging all the communities to share social responsibilities and by living together unitedly.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom have called upon to strengthen the Gaon Burah Institutions and to work in coordinated efforts to check drug trafficking from village to village.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai, R K Sharma informed that about 121 addicted persons were identified in the district. He said that such more de-addiction camps also need to be held in other places of the district to cover all of them.

On the occasion, President ABK Namsai, Bolen Ratan, General Secretary ABK Namsai, Birku Dai, Chairman Drug De-addiction Committee cum president, Lotong Adi Banggo kebang, Lakar Paleng and GB Namsai, Ratna Taduk also spoke on the occasion.

The Drug de-addiction Camp which began on 17th March in Govt Upper Primary School in new Jengthu during the school vacation was organized by Lotong Adi Banggo Kebang. They were assisted by the Doctors and Nurses of the Govt Hospitals for the Special Drugs De-addiction Camp.

Mein also extend financial assistance from his own sources for the special drug de-addiction camp at New Jengthu.