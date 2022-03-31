MP CBN team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN ) raided and destroyed illegal opium crops spread across 3600 hectares of land in Arunachal Pradesh. Report said, action was taken on the direction of the Narcotics Commissioner of India for a Special Crackdown Drive on illicit cultivation of Opium in North East India.

Based on specific intelligence, CBN identified and destroyed approximately 3600 hectares / 14000 bighas of illicitly cultivated opium in Arunachal Pradesh. The value of the destroyed opium crop has been estimated at Rs 1.62 billion ( 162 Cr ) in the international market.

On receipt of specific Intelligence that illicit opium was being cultivated in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch and CBN Gwalior were formed and dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh in the month of February.

On the basis of their intelligence while roaming as a tourist, and the coordination with local administration and police they found the forest where opium was being cultivated.

Thereafter, with support of administration and security cover by police and CRPF, destruction operation was started.

The CBN team from MP has destroyed at least 1.5 lakh quintals of opium from the illegally grown opium fields in Arunachal Pradesh. This quantity is such that the government in the whole of Madhya Pradesh does not get it produced even after giving license and it is preserved for the manufacture of medicines.

The entire operation lasted about three weeks. New areas of illicit cultivation were also identified and subsequently destroyed.