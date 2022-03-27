ADVERTISMENT
North East

Chowna Mein inspects construction work of Arunachal Guest House in Guwahati

During his visit, DCM extend all his support and suggested some modifications in the interior designing.

March 27, 2022
Chowna Mein inspects construction work of Arunachal Guest House in Guwahati
GUWAHATI-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inspected on going construction work of Arunachal Guest House at Rupnagar in Guwahati today.

Situated in a suitable location, one can have easy access to Guwahati Medical College and many important institutions in Guwahati from the Guest House. Constructed in an area of 13038 Sqmtr, the six floors building once completed will accommodate the DRC Office of Guwahati and will have 4 VIP suite, 11 deluxe and 9 standard rooms besides a conference room, board room, waiting hall, dinings and kitchens.

Major construction work of the building has been completed and the remaining interior work is expected to be completed by the end of September’2022.

During his visit, DCM extend all his support and suggested some modifications in the interior designing. He also urged the executing agency to complete the interior works in time and to maintain quality by using superior building materials for durability.

He was accompanied by Secretary GA, Sadhana Deori and DRC Guwahati, Dilip Kr Chutia.

