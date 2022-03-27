Arunachal: NABARD supported MEDP on Handloom and Weaving concluded at Longvi Village, Changlang

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGVI- The Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on Handloom and Weaving concluded at Longvi Village, Changlang on Sunday, 27th March 2022. The programme was sponsored by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

More than 30 members from different SHGs, rural unemployed women had undergone the training and learned about local handloom viz. Scarf, Mekhela, Lungi, turban etc. with different pattern & designing of motifs.

MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes by NABARD, which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities by the SHG members.

DC Changlang Dr. Devansh Yadav, graced the valedictory function as Chief Guest and ADC, Jairampur, Ibom Tao; DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy; ZPM Nmapong Deptu Mungray as Guest of Honour. Company Commander, Major Ganesh Dutt Sharma, 19th Assam Rifle as Special Guest; Chairman BLCCT Chandan Prasad; GB Longvi; GB Lungka also participated the programme.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Devansh Yadav, congratulated all the participants for successfully completing the training. He said, this is the result of “Team Work”, where District Administration, NABARD, BLCCT come together and delivered the result. He requested SHGs and rural women to come forward and lead the society from the front. They can play a pivotal role in eradicating Kani / Drug menace from the society. He motivated them by saying, “sometimes in life, we may fail, but we should try again and again, until we get the success”. He highlighted other initiatives undertaken by the administration in the field of education, games & sports, solar street lighting etc. He suggested that, the community hall must be used through out the year not only for meetings, it can use for indoor games, knowledge centre, library, music learning place etc. Lastly, he said market linkage is the most important for rural farm and non-farm products.

ADC, Ibom Tao congratulated NABARD & BLCCT for implementing MEDP training and also encouraged the beneficiaries to become “Atma Nirbhar” in all aspects of life. He stressed to become self-dependent for livelihood activities and become independent financially.

DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy, congratulated all the trainees further, he submits humble gratitude to District Administration Changlang for providing 03 Nos. of Handlooms to the SHGs of Village Longvi and Lungka. Further, he informed about different developmental programmes of NABARD viz. MEDPs, LEDPs, SDPs, Rural Mart, Rural Haat etc. for the benefits of SHGs and farmers.

ZPM, Nampong Deptu Mungray, motivated the SHGs to take up activities in serious manner for sustainable income generation and to be competitive in market, especially in terms of pricing and quality. He said that wider dissemination of information will cater good participants in this kind of trainings.

Company Commander 19th Assam Rifle, Major Ganesh Dutt Sharma congratulated all the participants. He requested NABARD and BLCCT to impart training on Bakery and Food Processing to the SHGs of Tithak Taipy, Border village near Myanmar.

Chairman BLCCT, Chandan Prasad briefed about the MEDP training, the enthusiasm of rural women can be seen in the regular participation in training, they weaved scarf and turban and presented to Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

GB Longvi and GB Lungka also expressed their heartly thanks to DC Changlang for distribution of Handloom to the village SHGs and NABARD for sponsoring the Handloom and Weaving Training at Longvi.

The valedictory program was concluded with distribution of certificates to trainees.