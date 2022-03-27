Arunachal: Wildlife field staffs effort to protect rich flora & fauna is praiseworthy: DC & SP

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While attending a traditional ritual ceremony organized by wildlife staffs of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary today to appease the nature God for wellbeing of field staffs, the East Siang Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu and Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar Jha appreciated the efforts of field staffs in their protection effort to protect the wildlife of the sanctuary at Ramrung area under Borguli Wildlife Range.

Tayi Taggu, DC, Sumit Kr. Jha, SP and Aishwarya Sharma, Commandant, 5th IRBn HQ, Pasighat joined in the local traditional ceremony along with Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Orin Perme, Range Officer-in-Charge of Borguli Wildlife Range which was conducted with the help of local priests to appease the God of nature (natural force) for the wellbeing of field staffs and to get the help of natural forces in tackling hunting and poaching activities by hunters and poachers from nearby villagers.

Tasang Taga, DFO, D. Ering WL Sanctuary and Orin Perme, RO Borguli briefed the DC and SP about the current situation of the sanctuary at Ramrung area of Borguli Wildlife range and effort being taken up by the wildlife team to fight against the illegal hunting, poaching and driftwood operation in and around the sanctuary.

Orin Perme, RO Borguli said that more than 15 saltlick ambushes laid by hunters at Ramrung area were destroyed by field staffs in recent time besides prohibiting daily fishing activities deep inside the sanctuary where villagers doing traditional fishing activities were found laying cable/wire traps to kill wild animals.

“To stop and check the illegalities at these areas, a tree-top anti-poaching camp was also recently constructed for field staffs to keep the staffs secured from wild elephants and to observe the movements of hunters/poachers around the sanctuary”, said Tasang Taga.

Both Taggu and Jha advised the field staffs and the entire wildlife department to keep up the good work in controlling the hunting and poaching attempts inside the sanctuary. “Under the tough conditions wildlife staffs are stationed inside the sanctuary and courageously carrying out the patrolling duties despite all odds and this is really praiseworthy”, said Taggu and Jha. On the part of SP, Jha batted for police and wildlife staffs joint coordination for tackling illegal timber operation in the region with the support of district administration.