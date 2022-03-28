Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 2 Arunachal Scouts

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to the 2nd Battalion of The Arunachal Scouts (2 Arunachal Scouts) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th March 2022. Colonel Anujoy Bhaumik, Commanding Officer, Subedar Major Tashi Gurung and the junior most sepoy of the Battalion Sepoy Mami Buchi received the citation.

The Governor cited the 2 Arunachal Scouts for their professional resoluteness, operational competence and élan, which they have displayed during their deployment on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the officers and personnel of 2 Arunachal Scouts, being the ‘Force Multiplier Sons of Arunachal’ have evinced outstanding sense of duty, devotion and patriotism. The Unit has assisted the local people with medical help, basic infrastructure construction, hygiene and sanitation support and training for recruitment into the Indian Army.

The outreach programme of the Arunachal Scouts Companies has facilitated better awareness of the welfare schemes among Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor said.

The Governor commended Colonel Anujoy Bhaumik, the Commanding Officer and all ranks of 2 Arunachal Scouts for effectively performing their operational role, for providing help and assistance to the local population.