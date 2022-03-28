Assam: Two minor NSCN-IM cadres Apprehended in Tinsukia

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- A joint operation by security forces apprehended two suspected minor cadres of NSCN-IM in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.

Troops of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps apprehended two active cadres of NSCN IM from Tinsukia Railway station on 27 Mar , they were earlier involved in firefight with Digboi Battalion on 23 Mar 2022 in Longpha, Arunachal Pradesh.

Security Forces also rescued a civilian from their custody and prevented a subversive action in Upper Assam and South Arunachal Pradesh by the outfit.

On questioning, the cadres revealed a location of cache and a search operation was launched which resulted in recovery of two 5.56mm HK 33 Rifles along with three magazines, 283 rounds, one Hand grenade, two IEDs and other warlike stores.

Both cadres and civilian are residents of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The cadres have been handed over to Police Station, Tinsukia.