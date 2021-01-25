Arunachal: Duyu Tamo appointed as KHIC NE zone chairman  

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh tour operator Duyu Tamo has been appointed as national member and North East zone chairman of Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) on January 22 last.

Tamo, in an exclusive interview to Arunachal24 on Monday, lauded the central government, particularly Union MoRTH and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari for his wisdom in selecting a new five-member zonal committee to give a new thrust to khadi movement in the country.

They are Jaiprakash Gupta (Central), Manoj Kumar Singh (East), Duyu Tamo (North East), Basant (North) and Sekhar Rao Perala (South), he said adding, they would be guided by expert members Dr Shirish Kedare (Science & Technology) and Dr D R Peshave (Technical education & Training).

Tamo, an arts graduate, hailing from Reru village of Lower Subansiri district, son of Duyu Hailyang and Yami, had served as Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators’ Association and now as its adviser. He was member of state level drafting committee member of ‘Vision Arunchal-2025 document”, BJP North East India sampark cell state convenor and for his invaluable services he was conferred with State Tourism Award-2013 (Cultural tourism).

Tamo is third Arunachalee to be appointed to KVIC after present Union MoS (Sports and Youth Affairs) Kiren Rijiju and former speaker late Padi Yube.

State KVIC director Amit Pura Chobin felicitated Tamo during his maiden visit to his office here on Monday. State KVI Board chairman Dominic Tadar also congratulated Tamo, saying it would serve as a boon for our state.

Terming the appointment as a wise decision, Arunachal Pradesh being one of the cultural hubs of India, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Tarh Nachung and chief adviser Pradeep Kumar congratulated Tamo on his appointment to such important post and hoped that he would showcase state’s unique cultural and traditional heritage through the KVIC.