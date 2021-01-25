Arunachal: Central Mobile Squad with Pasighat FD destroys several illegal logs

PASIGHAT-( By-Maksam Tayeng ) – Acting on the tips off from the village representative about the presence of huge consignment of illegal logs ready to be rafted and transported to Dibrugarh via Siang River near Seram and Kongkul village under Mebo Sub-Division, a team of Central Mobile Squad under Chief Conservator of Forest, Central Arunachal Circle and Pasighat Forest Division carried out a series of checking drive from 23rd to 25th January and seized several hundred illegal logs.

As per sources from Central Mobile Squad, CAC, the villagers of Seram village led by Gaon Burah had informed about the presence of illegal logs in the tributary rivers of Siang near Seram and Kongkul village. On the direction of the GB, the team reached the location and found huge logs most of which were of Simol. While some of the logs were on the ground to be dropped in the river, some others were already arranged for rafting to be shipped for sale in Dibrugarh.

However, the logs were damaged by using Chainsaw machines in the absence of proper road as seizing and lifting the logs back to the Seram Beat office for mandatory formalities of auctions etc were a bit difficult. When contacted Mebo RFO informed that the seizure and damage of logs has been continuing since the last three days from Saturday to Monday.

Meanwhile, Central Mobile Squad team is tightening its belt to put up a brake on the prevailing illegal timber operations in not only under Pasighat Forest Division but also in the nearby forest divisions which comes under CCF Central Arunachal Circle, Pasighat. It is worth mentioning here that, people of Seram village led by Gaon Burahs had appealed to the forest department to check and control the rampant illegal logging under Seram Forest Beat during recent 22nd January visit of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Principal Secretary, RK Singh’s visit to Seram Forest Beat and Namsing village on 22nd January last.