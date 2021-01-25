Arunachal: AMSU team at the doorstep of rural school in Lohit

TEZU- Under the ageist of All Mishmi Student Union (AMSU) led by Asendo Mithi paid a visit to schools at Kathan of Wakro circle and Hatiduba as well as Yealiang of Sunpura circle where they interacted with the teachers.

“We made surprise visit to Govt. Secondary School Wakro, Govt. Secondary School Medo, Govt. Secondary School Yealiang and Govt. Hr Secondary School Jeko, Upper Primary School Pukhuri, Kahe and Hatiduba respectively”, discloses the release.

During their visit, the team interacted with teacher in – charge and pleaded for maintaining quality education. The AMSU also enquired about number of teacher & student plus several other grievances as well as confronting issues.

The Headmasters of Secondary School, Principal of the GHSS apprised the team about multifaceted problems and grievances faced by the schools. Shortages of subject teachers were prime focus. The school in-charge also urged the team to pursue the matter in government level.

Earlier at Khatan village under Wakro circle, the team made detail discussion on border issues faced by the villagers. The villagers highlighted their plight and requested the team to apprise at the govt. level for proper demarcation of the Lohit and Changlang for peaceful coexistence.

Basman Yun General Secretary, Siramso Pul Editor and other executive member also joined in the visit.