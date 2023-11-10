Arunachal: AWAZ celebrates 9th Foundation Day

ZIRO- Calling empowerment and emancipation of women as embodiments of a strong and vibrant society and nation, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime appealed the people of Ziro valley to whole heartedly support in making the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) the combined voice of Apatani women during the 9th foundation day celebration of AWAZ at Abotani Hall here today.

Attending as the chief guest, DC Nime acknowledged the yeomen contribution of women in nation building and said if the nation has to be strong, we need to educate our daughters and sisters. Our Apatani women are no far behind and the growth of the present vibrant Apatani society is equally the handiwork of our AWAZ members, the DC said.

Guest of honour and founder of Mother’s Home, a home for the destitute, who is popularly referred as ‘Mother Theresa’ of Lower Subansiri District, Tailyang Santi said AWAZ has become synonym with Apatani women and need to be supported by men and women alike.

The present AWAZ executive body is doing excellent work not only in unification of Apatani women, but also in leading the crusade against the ills affecting the Apatani society and raising voices in any issue pertinent to Apatani society. I appeal the people of Apatani plateau including the CBO’s to support AWAZ in their future endeavors, appealed Santi.

Acknowledging the yeomen contribution of the previous AWAZ executive members, AWAZ President Hibu Lilly said the recognition AWAZ has gained today is the outcome of the hard work put in by the previous AWAZ executive members, who toiled hard to bring AWAZ to the present pedestal.

AWAZ stands grateful to the magnanimous contributions made by the past executive members, advisors and the joint secretaries of Itanagar and Naharlagun who played pivotal roles in nurturing AWAZ in its initial growth period, said Lily, while adding they have immensely benefitted our community at large.

Reading out the social welfare measures undertaken by AWAZ at Ziro and the twin capital towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun during the previous year, AWAZ Secretary Leegang Ania said besides philanthropic activities, AWAZ was focused with generation of skill among Apatani women. That is why in today’s function we have kept millet and bouquet competitions for the women and extempore speech for the girls, explained Ania.

Reiterating the importance of millet as a healthy diet, Ania said AWAZ is focused at promoting millet and plans to organize a state level exhibition with sale counters soon at Itanagar. Further, as Ziro is a popular tourist destination place and a thriving ground of flowers, AWAZ is also promoting bouquet making, which is in high demand at social events, hotels and home stays. In this way, we will generate not only skills but also generate income for our women entrepreneurs, explained Ania.

In the extempore speech competition for the girls with 20 participants, Pura Kobing, Dulley Nampi and Millo Neori won the first, second and third prizes respectively. In the open category, Tage Yari, Koj Yatung and Tage Anju won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

in bouquet competition, Tage Yani, Koj Yatung and Tage Anju won the first, second and third prizes respectively, while in millet dish preparation competition, Tasso Tabin Ama, Buru Yalio and Widow Malte Gyati won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, Apatani Goan Bura general secretary Tilling Duri and members of Tani Supung Dukung, the Apatani apex body also attended the meet and spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar AWAZ branch also celebrated the foundation day today and paid a visit to ‘Mother’s Home’ at Leki village and ‘Asha Bhawan’ at Banderdewa, homes of orphans and destitute and distributed essential food items to the inmates.