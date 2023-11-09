ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Mission ICU is doing commendable humanitarian works across many states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital to receive Mission ICU equipment

ZIRO- The Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) in Lower Subansiri District has become the first hospital in the state to receive support from Mission ICU.

In a small function organized at GTGH here today, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime inaugurated the donated ICI equipment which included Fowler’s beds, Invasive ventilators, NIVs, Tabletop Monitors, syringe pumps and infusion pumps.

Also Read- New Zealand kiwi experts tour Ziro valley to explore collaboration for kiwi production

District Medical Officer Dr. Nani Rika informed that the ‘Mission ICU’ was the brainchild of three good Samaritans Dr Ashwin Naik, Manoj Shah, and Dr Edmond Fernandes, which had been initiated to bring critical healthcare services to rural India through “kit-based approach”.

The DMO further informed that Mission ICU was born when the second wave of COVID hit the nation, and now Mission ICU is doing commendable humanitarian works across many states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura, and  Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Farmers trained on scientific fish farming techniques

Meanwhile, DC Nime, DMO Dr. Nani Rika, Medical Superintendent Dr. Koj Jarbo, Doctors and staffs of GTGH expressed profound gratefulness to ‘Mission ICU’ for donation of the ICU equipment to GTGH which will be of great help to patients recuperating at the ICU.

