Arunachal: New Zealand kiwi experts tour Ziro valley to explore collaboration for kiwi production

ZIRO- A joint eight-member team from New Zealand High Commission and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India winded up their three-day field visit to Ziro Valley here yesterday, to explore collaboration for kiwi production.

The team had visited the valley to explore feasible areas to target improvement and development of kiwi fruit production and associate value chain activities in North Western and North Eastern Himalayan region. Arunachal Pradesh along with Himachal Pradesh had been nominated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India to conduct the feasibility study.

The eight-member team comprised New Zealanders Daniel Black (Field Research Manager) and Dr. Stephanie Montgomery (Programme Manager), Chirag Bhatia and Shiva Reddy (MIDH Consultants) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Govt. of India, Wasim Hussain Raja and Supreetha, BG Scientists from ICAR Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-CITH Dirang, and Boker Riba (Consultant MIDH) and Benjamin Pertin (DHO Hq.) from the Directorate of Horticulture.

In order to explore the scope of collaboration on diffusion of innovations and transfer of technology to enhance kiwi fruit production in Arunachal Pradesh, the team members along with Director Horticulture Nawa Lobsang, Kime Bune (India Invest), Tasso Yatung, Associate Professor from College of Horticulture Pasighat, Lower Subansiri DHO Hibu Dante, SDHO Tasso Yallu, HDO Millo Tara and Scientist In-charge Kiwi Research Centre, Ziro Tape Gab made extensive field visits to several kiwi orchards at Ziro valley during their three-day program.

In course of their field visits, the team interacted with the farmers in their orchards and also demonstrated training and pruning techniques followed in New Zealand. The team also later visited the Govt. Horticulture Nursery Ziro.

The field visits were followed by a meeting with the kiwi farmers held under the chairmanship of DHO Hibu Dante where various issues and grievances faced by kiwi growers were discussed at length. The kiwi experts expressed feasibility of mutual beneficial cooperation between New Zealand and India in kiwi production. They identified the kiwi fruit varieties of Hayward, Monty, Bruno and Allison to be converged and promoted between New Zealand and India as these varieties were feasible and suitable to Indian climatic conditions.

The key findings of the team:

(a). Poor Training/Pruning Management: Farmers need to receive proper training lessons on kiwi fruit cultivation techniques including pruning and management. This will help improve the overall quality and productivity of the fruit.

(b). Small sized-fruit, grade below national and international standards: It is crucial for farmers to focus on improving the size of the kiwi fruits grown in Ziro valley to meet national and international standards for better marketability and increased profitability to famers.

(c). Organic Cultivation: The team appreciated the organic cultivation of kiwi fruits at Ziro valley which indicates focus on sustainable and environment friendly farming practices, and which is also a strong unique selling point (USP) in the market.

(d). Appreciation to hard-working farmers in difficult terrain: The team recognized the hard work put in by kiwi farmers of Ziro valley overcoming the challenges of difficult terrain.

(e). Tasty kiwi fruits of Ziro: The team appreciated the tasty kiwi fruits of Ziro which enhances favorable consumer feedbacks and potential success in the market. It also indicates the potential for producing high quality kiwi fruits in the region.

Later on the team also visited the Naara-Aaba kiwi winery and also called on Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at Subansiri Sadan.

New Zealand annually produces 558000 MT of kiwi fruits while India produces 6047 MT of which Ziro valley alone produces 852 MT.