Arunachal Celebrates Jal Diwali with ‘Women for Water, Water for Women’ Campaign

ITANAGAR- As many as 30 women Self-Help Group (SHG) members in Itanagar were introduced to the basics of water supply, by a visit to Water Treatment Plants at 0.5 MLD WTP at Damsite Naharlagun and 7MLD WTP at Senki View, Itanagar today.

The program is conducted as part of the three-day ‘Jal Diwali’ campaign organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the initiative “Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign” under its flagship scheme — Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), in partnership with National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), that concludes on November 9.

As part of this campaign, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies organized an exposure visit of SHG members aimed at providing a platform for the inclusion of women in water governance.

They were given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes and thus provided them with insight into water quality testing protocols which ensures that citizens get water of the required quality.

The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.

Women play a significant role in household water management. By empowering women with knowledge about water treatment processes and infrastructure, MoHUA aims to enhance their ability to ensure access to safe and clean drinking water for their households, a ULB release said.