Arunachal: After Kiwi, now pears and plum wines launched in ziro

Ziro- Adding more feathers to its wing, Lambu-Subu Food and Beverages Limited has recently launched Naara Aaba pears and plum wines at its winery located at Hong Village, in Ziro. The winery had earlier successfully launched first organic kiwi wine from the country.

The first batch of production including pears (added with Salyo) and Plum wines were minimum as it was done by on trial basis for consumption in local markets only. The second batch will have wider distribution all over the state and even for domestic exports.

The company’s MD Tage Rita informed that launching of both pears and plum wines will add on value addition to her winery.

She added that the farmers of the valley will immensely get benefits by selling their produce and also create marketing platform for them.

“Fermenting the fruits and making a wine out of these surplus harvest is just one solution to the chronic and impending problem.Fruit wine could be a most valuable value addition to the fruits and a livelihood opportunity for rural families”, she said.

With the wine technology and modern equipments, she assured good returns with the fruits by generating beg economic activities for rural households and thereby a constant and sustainable livelihood opportunity.

Just like kiwi fruit, she also requested the Department of Agriculture to certify organic to other fruits so that the value of fruits goes much higher.

“I wish the scope for organic certification of pears and plums could also be initiated by Agriculture Department”, she added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his facebook update on Monday said he has huge respect for entrepreneurs as they are by nature job creators and the driver of the economic growth.

“Naara-Aaba, India’s first organic Kiwi Winery from our Ziro Valley is one such entrepreneurial initiative by Ms Tage Rita Ji. By providing value addition to Ziro’s kiwi, pears and plums that grows abundantly in the valley, she has provided income opportunities for farmers and jobs for unemployed youths”, the CM said.

Mr Khandu expressed that he is committed towards PM Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’ and assured to provide favorable environment for the entrepreneurship to grow in the state.

Michalia champaca is botanical name of Salyo, which is commonly known as Champak in english.Salyo is an ever green flowering fragrant tree which grows abundantly deep inside the jungles of Ziro valley.

Birds perch and eat it’s seed.The fruit,stem bark and leaves are of high medicinal value for humans.Traditionally the fruit along with seeds are used in local cuisines like Pikey-Pila and the the tree is also of ritual importance.