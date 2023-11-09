Arunachal: IAF airlifts patient from Tuting to nearest advanced medical facility

TUTING- An Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter airlifted a seriously ill patient from Tuting Advanced Landing Ground ( ALG ) and dropped him to the nearest advanced medical facility.

“On 07 Nov 23 an IAF ALH MK-III of AFStn Tezpur airlifted a seriously ill patient from Tuting ALG, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. Despite the deteriorating condition of the patient the helicopter dropped him along with his wife and son to the nearest advance medical facility in time,” the Eastern Air Command said in a tweet on Thursday.

Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

The IAF has been involved in several such airlifting exercises for humanitarian reasons in the past.

In October, the Indian Air Force airlifted 149 civilians stranded in Lachen and Lachung villages of Skikim’s Mangan District.

The airlift came after six days of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in South Lhonak Lake, which created havoc across the Teesta basin in Sikkim and North Bengal.

Arunachal: IAF on the hunt to recruit Agniveer Vayus

In September, three persons including a pregnant woman were successfully evacuated from a flooded house in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. District administration authorities upon receiving the distress call, swung into action and arranged for the family’s rescue by a helicopter.