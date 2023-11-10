Arunachal: Ministry launches ‘Swachh Diwali’ campaign, appeals for green celebrations

ITANAGAR- In a concerted effort to foster a greener and cleaner Diwali celebration, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali Campaign,” a week-long initiative running from November 6-12.

The campaign’s primary focus lies in promoting a more eco-friendly and sustainable Diwali by advocating for local, environmentally conscious products and rallying against the use of single-use plastics.

Arunachal: AWAZ celebrates 9th Foundation Day

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation took charge of spearheading this significant movement.

The collective effort culminated in a momentous mass pledge-taking event, supported by the involvement of local NGOs, Self Help Groups, and the Market Association.

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation while expressing gratitude to both individuals and organizations for their enthusiastic participation further encouraged the public to contribute to a safer and sustainable Diwali by opting for local, eco-friendly products.

The IMC has suggested for illuminating the festivities with clay diyas for a traditional and eco-friendly glow, using natural colors for Rangoli, and embracing sustainable gifting through handcrafted items.

As a further step towards promoting sustainability, the “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali Campaign” invites participants to capture and share their Clean Green Diwali moments in a 30-second video on social media using the hashtag #SwachhDiwali.

The motive behind this initiative is to ignite a collective movement towards a more sustainable future.