Arunachal: ARC campaign held at Kamhua Noknu Village in Longding

LONGDING- An awareness Program ” Arunachal Rising Campaign ” was held at Kamhua Noknu village in Pongchau circle on 9/11/23 by DIPR office under the aegis of District Administration Longding. During the program awareness and information related to various schemes and programs of the government of Arunachal were given to the people by the participating departments.

Speaking at the occasion Miss Mitek Tarang VO Longding shared information related to Atmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana and other schemes in the department. Also, ADO Tokmem Siram while informing about the schemes urged the people to the careful while feeling up the application forms to avoid rejection. She shared the detail procedure.

Fishery Officer Dang Tatin also spoke on the occasion and requested people to take up the schemes and also suggested them to make use of the govt subsidies in efficient manner to make themselves financially empowered. District Labour and employment officer and District tourism officer also spoke on the occasion.

The Program was attended by GPC, GPMs, public leaders, and other members of the village. While sharing his experience the GPC of Kamhua Noknu thanked the Govt of Arunachal and the District administration for conducting such awareness Program.