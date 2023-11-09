Arunachal: DPGC Celebrates XXVII Annual College Day

KAMKI- The XXVII Annual College Day Celebration of Donyi-Polo Govt. College, Kamki begins today. The inaugural function was graced by Tumke Bagra, Minister of Industries, Textile & Handloom, GoAP as chief guest, Penga Tato, Deputy Commissioner, West Siang District and Tumpe Ete, ZPC, West Siang District as guest of honour.

Tumke Bagra, Minister in his speech appreciated the contribution of former Education Minister Lijum Ronya in establishing DPGC at Kamki for the larger benefit of the people of undivided West Siang District. He emphasized that real education minimizes the divisional spaces between thoughts, actions and status for the development of the society.

Also Read- IAF airlifts patient from Tuting to nearest advanced medical facility

He apprised the students that teachers are most respected in developed countries and they must respect them for the development of the nation. He advised students to refrain from anti-social activities, and unionism and look for private avenues for employment.

The inaugural session was marked by cultural performances such as Mega Dance, Go As You Like, ceremonial oath-taking by the contingents and lighting of the Olympic torch by the chief guest.

Earlier welcoming the guests, Principal Dr Gindu Borang, highlighted the excellent academic performance of the college in the RGU examinations and also the grievances of the college staff and inadequate infrastructure.

Tumpe Ete, in his speech expressed his concern over the education scenario of West Siang District and rising menace of drug abuse and alcoholism among the youth. He assured financial assistance for the construction of a parking lot and a college journal-Yomgo Chronicle.

Penga Tato advised the students to desist from drugs and work hard to contribute back to society.

Also Read- New Zealand kiwi experts tour Ziro valley to explore collaboration for kiwi production

The four-day long celebration of DPGC Annual College Day is studded with literary, cultural and sporting events in which students will compete by dividing themselves into 4 houses, viz. -Hirik, Hiru, Sipu and Yomgo, were named this year, after the rivers of West Siang District.

The inaugural session was attended by Rujjum Rakshap, ADC, Kamba; Damli Niri, ZPM, Kamba; faculty members, non-teaching staff and students.