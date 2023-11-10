Arunachal: 15-day Crash Course for Police Recruitment at Rashtriya Raksha University concludes

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The Valedictory ceremony was graced by Abraham Taying, Officer-in-Charge of Mebo Police Station, District East Siang, who attended as the esteemed chief guest.

PASIGHAT- The valedictory program of the 15-Day Crash Course for Police Recruitment at Rashtriya Raksha University’s Pasighat Campus, was held on 10th November, 2023. This program, organized by the Police Administration Department of the University, aimed at providing valuable guidance and training to aspiring candidates who seek a career in law enforcement.

The Valedictory ceremony was graced by Abraham Taying, Officer-in-Charge of Mebo Police Station, District East Siang, who attended as the esteemed chief guest.

Taying interacted with the students, shared his valuable experiences and insights into the event, and motivated the participants to join the police force.

The course was designed to benefit aspirants for various police recruitment positions, catering to individuals preparing for police recruitment exams at various levels. It is structured to provide participants with the necessary knowledge, skills, and strategies to excel in their respective police recruitment examinations.

This program is a testament to the commitment of the aspirants and the community to enhance the quality of policing in the region.

The course was participated by 48 aspirants from a diverse group, including students from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and also from RRU who have already successfully cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) and are now focused on the upcoming written exam for the constable post under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for the year 2023.

