Chowna Mein CM Mein attends 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

HOLLONGI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein graced the inaugural ceremony of 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at Hollongi today.

Deputy CM Mein in his speech said that friends may change but neighbours never change and emphasized on maintaining cordial relations with the neighbours for peaceful co-existence. He also narrated on the age old bonding between the people of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh during the British Era prior to independence and NEFA days, said that this legacy should be passed on to the younger generations.

Lauding Doimukh MLA, Taha Hali Tara who is also the Chief Patron of the Organizing Committee, he emphasized on the transformative power of cultural exchange in fostering deep understanding, appreciation and unity between different communities. He said that the cultural festival not only highlighted the talents of artists and performers but also created invaluable opportunities for cultural dialogue, instilling pride and unity across diverse communities.

Mein stated that such cultural events serve as a bridge to connect people from different communities and regions, strengthening relationships and transcending boundaries to embrace shared roots. He expressed his support for the conduct of the Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival into a bigger event in days to come while acknowledging its pivotal role in fostering social harmony, peace and progress.

“As we stride forward,” the Deputy Chief Minister stated, “let’s embrace the richness of diversity and build a future filled with unity and understanding.” “The festival stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in creating a tapestry of unity amidst the beautiful diversity of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

He further said that many prominent personalities like Dr Bhupen Hazarika have helped to unite the sister States of North East and particularly between people of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh through his songs and music. His songs are very much loved even today in Arunachal Pradesh, he said. He added that likewise, prominent literary personalities of Arunachal Pradesh like Late Lummer Dai and Padmashree awardee, Y D Thongchi have contributed a lot in the Assamese Literatures and their works earned recognition and accolades from the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Mein also asserted that Hollongi will grow into one of the most develop area in the Capital region owing to the Green Airport and called upon the people of the area to maintain the natural beauty and not to destroy the beautiful landscape of the area.

He informed that to keep the beautiful landscape intact and to check any kind of unsystematic & unauthorized construction in the airport area, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh have constituted Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority. He requests everyone to abide by the rules and regulations as prescribed in the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority Bill 2023.

The event was also attended by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Chairman of OBC Development Board for Gohpur Sub-Division, Nomal Boruah, Organizing Patron, Yowa Bullet, Organizing Chairman, Yowa Nunu, Government Officials, PRI Leaders and Gaon Burahs, among others.

On the occasion, People from both the States belonging to different communities such as Nyishi, Apatani, Mikir, Bodo, Assamese, Adivasi, Nepali, Chakma, Galo, Mising and others presented their traditional folk dances.

The inter-state cultural exchange festival of Assam & Arunachal will witness various events such as songs, folk dances, fashion show, etc.