ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Brain storming session on efficient garbage management system held at Ziro

More than 100 shopkeepers from Hapoli and Old Ziro market attended the meeting. 

Last Updated: May 7, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Brain storming session on efficient garbage management system held at Ziro

ZIRO-    A marathon brain storming session to device a mechanism for efficient garbage management system at Ziro valley was held at Abotani Hall here today.

Organized by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime on Sunday when the market remains closed, the session discussed at length on ways and means to contain the chronic garbage problem confronting the valley, maintaining cleanliness of the world famous Shivalinga stretch of road at Kardo and overall beautification of Hapoli township area.

Arunachal: Taru Talo says, PPP human qualities are mantras to succeed in life

On sidelines of the series of meetings held earlier with the market committees of  both Hapoli, Old Ziro and the scrap dealers, DC Bamin Nime informed that the District Administration was seriously concerned with the garbage problem confronting the valley and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to keep Ziro neat and clean and befitting of a tourist destination place.

Related Articles

Besides pleading not to dump garbage at the road side, the DC urged the shopkeepers and business community to arrange compost making buckets to dispose-off their left-over edible wastes. He also informed that the District Administration is on the lookout for a suitable plot of land to be used as a burial ground for residual materials. ‘76 CCTV cameras have been already installed at strategic market area locations and litterers will be penalized henceforth’, he informed.

The DC also informed that efficient garbage management system was compounded by underperformance of Urban Development Department and non-functional Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Taba Putu and the Swachh Machine at Hong village owing to various technical reasons. However, the District Administration is trying its best to tide over this nagging problem and we will leave no stone unturned, he explained.

Arunachal: DC distributes Vocal for local SNP items in Ziro

Old Ziro Market Welfare Committee chairman Talyang Millo and Hapoli Bazaar Committee vice-president Michi Adu said that the UD department ought to detail garbage lifting vans 24X7 to lift garbage from the township areas like other cities in the country.

There is acute shortage of garbage lifting vans and we have requested to bear the fuel cost of these vehicles but UD department is nonchalant to our requests, they echoed, while adding that the local MLA, the District Administration and the UD department need to sit and pool in together to find a permanent solution to the problem.

On the other hand, officials of the UD Department informed that on an average 9.5 metric tons of garbage including both wet and dry are generated daily at the valley. On failures of the MRF and Swachh Machine, it was informed that lack of manpower and inadequate power supply were the reasons for their failures.

Tags
Last Updated: May 7, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Academic Board of ABK conducts free coaching for NEET/JEE 2023 aspirants

Arunachal: Academic Board of ABK conducts free coaching for NEET/JEE 2023 aspirants

Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

Arunachal: Chowna Mein carries out Site inspection for upcoming C20 Summit in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein carries out Site inspection for upcoming C20 Summit in Namsai

Arunachal Panorama held in Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Panorama held in Rajiv Gandhi University

TAWANG- JB Pandey who is nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme, Arunachal chapter visited the vibrant village project Zemithang.

Arunachal: Nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme visits Zemithang

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma tours villages of his constituency

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma tours villages of his constituency

Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts 1st ever Bird watching festival

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts 1st ever Bird watching festival

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button