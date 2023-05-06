ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

This incident has been reported from along the Yingkiong-Tuting road in Upper Siang district of Assam.

Last Updated: May 6, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG–   Four construction workers from Assam have been killed in a massive landslide in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.  This incident has been reported from along the Yingkiong-Tuting road in Upper Siang district of Assam.

The Workers who were employed for the road construction work buried Alive in the Massive Landslide.

Four construction workers died in a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. The incident took place at around 2am on Friday, an official said.

The workers were involved in a government project at Yingkiong-Tuting road. They were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened.

Related Articles

“Six workers were sleeping there but four of them came under the mud. They were buried alive and the dead bodies were recovered after a few hours, the source said.”

Tags
Last Updated: May 6, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

Arunachal: Chowna Mein carries out Site inspection for upcoming C20 Summit in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein carries out Site inspection for upcoming C20 Summit in Namsai

Arunachal Panorama held in Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Panorama held in Rajiv Gandhi University

TAWANG- JB Pandey who is nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme, Arunachal chapter visited the vibrant village project Zemithang.

Arunachal: Nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme visits Zemithang

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma tours villages of his constituency

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma tours villages of his constituency

Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

Arunachal: Gollo Youth Association deeply shock over sudden demise of  Mrs Yaung Gollo

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts 1st ever Bird watching festival

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts 1st ever Bird watching festival

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

'Mann Ki Baat' is associated with nation building, says Governor

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building, says Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button