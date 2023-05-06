Arunachal: Taru Talo says, PPP human qualities are mantras to succeed in life

ZIRO- Recently inducted IAS officer Taru Talo said passion, patience, perseverance combined with discipline were the mantras to be successful in life.

Talo, who hails from Ziro under lower Subansiri District said this during a felicitation programme organized by his clan members and well-wishers at Siilang Diting Meder Nello Ground today.

Dedicating his achievement to his parents, spouse and well wishers, Talo said his induction into IAS at the far end of his career was akin to icing on the cake of his illustrious service career spanning both at Defence and civil administration.

Talo had been inducted into 2011 IAS batch of AGMUT cadre on 13th April last and allocated the offices of Secretary Labour & Employment and State Election Commission by the state Govt.

Born to Taru Tasser and Taru Yagyang in 1966, Talo did his primary schooling from Govt.Middle School Hija and higher secondary schooling from Sainik School Imphal, Manipur where he had topped the CBSE Class-X board examination in 1981. He then qualified for National Defence Academy examination in 1983 and joined as a fighter pilot trainee at Air Force Academy, Dundigal Hyderabad in 1986. However, despite 28 hours of flying experience, Talo was grounded due to a minor medical ailment.

Not the one to give up his line of defence easily due to a twist of destiny, Talo then sought approval from Ministry of Defence and Naval Headquarters to join Indian Navy instead. His request was approved upon which he joined the Naval Academy, Panjim, Goa as a trainee cadet and subsequently passed out as Acting Sub-Lieutenant in 1988 thereby becoming the first Naval Officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

After his short stints at the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, Talo soon realized his inner desire to serve his native state. So, he again requested the Ministry of Defence and Naval Headquarters to release him on personal grounds and he was released by Indian Navy in June 1992.

Back in the state, Talo refreshed his academic knowledge from the scratch and subsequently tried his luck at the state civil services. He qualified at the 1993 APPSC examination and was posted as Extra Assistant Commissioner at Tezu. He was subsequently promoted to Selection Grade in 2005. In 2011 he was promoted to Admin Grade and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Raga. In 2012 he was posted as Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District.

In 2013 he was posted as Director Tourism and Joint Secretary Finance in 2014. In 2015 Talo was posted as Director Industries and Secretary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2018. In 2020 Talo was posted as Registrar Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission and in 2021 he was again posted as Director Industries till his induction into IAS.

Meanwhile, the Taru Welfare Society, All Hija Employees Welfare Society, maternal uncle Pura Yubbey uru, Emergency Auxiliary Relief Society, Taru sisters and Taru mabos congratulated and felicitated Talo on the occasion.

Among others, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, HoD’s, former minister Padi Richo, ZPMs, representatives of Tani Supung Dukung, AWAAZ, AYA, ASU, Hao Lanker, senior citizens, gaon buras, clan members of Taru-Kago and well wishers were present on the occasion.