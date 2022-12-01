ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-U Cadres arrested

December 1, 2022
LONGDING-   In a major breakthrough, a joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police arrested two hardcore insurgents of NSCN – U from Dasatong village in Kanubari area of Longding District, informed a Dipro Press release.
One of the apprehended insurgents,  Self Styled APO Jangnee Lukham was the Rajapio of his faction,  responsible for illegal tax collection. His arrest is a major blow to the illegal activities of the faction in Longding District and has given a sigh of relief to the Wancho’s who are continuously harassed by the insuregent groups with their illegal demands.
The apprehended cadres are being handed over to Kanubari Police Station alongwith the incriminating documents recovered from their possession.

