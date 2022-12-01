Arunachal: Indigenous faith day celebrated at Ziro

HAPOLI- Like the recently conceptualized local gurukul school at Seppa which teaches the cultural ethos and practices blended with modern NCERT English education to young high school students, we need more such gurukuls in our Districts to educate our young generation with value-based education comprising both tribal and modern education, said local legislator and Minister Agri, Horti Tage Taki here today.

Attending as chief guest at the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at the Danyi Pillo Ground, Tage Taki said such local gurukuls will play pivotal role in educating the younger generation of their traditional values, ethos, culture, social practices and local dialects blended with modern English education which will give a sound foundation to a student to be realistic in life and rooted to its own tribe.

Articulating the need to involve participation of young generation in such social occasions where one’s roots and traditions are

showcased in full potent, Taki appealed the Apatani denizens to stand united for good social causes irrespective of caste, clan or political linages.

On the occasion, Taki also spelt out the significant encompassing roles of Danyi Pillo in the lives of tribals of the state. He also donated electric kettles to all the Meder Nellos of the district including few at other districts.

While advocating participation of young generation and maintaining a ‘uniform dress code’ in such social occasions, guest of honour and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime announced to provide 100 supreme ornate chairs and help in upkeep of Danyi Pillo Society library.

Counsellor in the Department of Indigenous Affairs and prominent Apatani elderly citizen Lod Kojee dwelt at length on the topic of protection, preservation and promotion of one’s culture and traditions.

Spelling out that Apatani dress code was rich, varied and famed all over India which had even fascinated Prime Ministers Late Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi, Kojee voiced against forceful conversions and urged the District Administration against grant of permission to use Govt. general grounds for religious activities.

President of Apatani Supun Dukung (TSD), the apex body of Apatani, Hage Khoda Shalla said that Danyi Pillo was the earliest and biggest religion of the world which had evolved before any other religion came to light. He also expressed hope that the modest honorariums given to tribal shamans like gaon buras would further attract more tribal people to take up shaman as their profession.

While reiterating that ‘loss of culture is loss of identity’, another prominent Apatani senior citizen and retired Dr. Hage Tabio said that a person cannot escape the identity of his birth to a particular community, place of birth, traditions and the dress code. Hence, we need to regard and respect our identity and culture in which we are born in this world, he explained.

President Apatani Danyi Piilo Meder Nello Council (ADPMNC) Ziro and senior citizen Nending Chatung welcomed the gathering and explained the importance of celebrating the Indigenous Faith Day while ADPMNC Ziro member secretary research, reformation and documentation Rubu Taming narrated the history, growth and development of Danyi Pillo religion in the state. Vice-President ADPMNC Ziro Habung Apo suggested to annually observe 1st December as Danyi Pillo day.

On the occasion, late Gyati Pada was remembered and felicitated for his long and untiring works for growth of ADPMNC Ziro and as a dedicated Danyi Pillo faithful worker posthumously, while singers Tage Tanyo and Tilling Kari were felicitated for their extraordinary works in the field of research and reformation works for preservation of the Indigenous faith. Also, Engineers Nani Chilyang and Dani Gambo were felicitated for their generous donations of a mithun each during the Indigenous Faith Day celebrations.

Earlier, the chief guest along with dignitaries hoisted the ADPMNC flag and inaugurated its new office building.

The day-long celebration witnessed showcasing of several colourful dance items by Apatani, Nyishi, Galo, Tagin and Missing tribes. A mega-dance comprising all the tribes and exhibition of Apatani traditional dresses, tools and equipment was another added attraction to the huge gathering of Danyi Pillo believers.