Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

ITANAGAR- Drugs Mafia Kingpin Jiten Biswas with his associate arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) Arunachal Pradesh with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs. informed Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP, SIT in a press conference held at Police HQ on Thursday.

Huge amount of contraband psychotropic substance such as heroin weighing 269 gm (commercial quantity) which is worth rupees 53 lakhs, total cash of 6.4 lakhs of Indian rupees, 569 yuan of Chinese currency, a currency counting machine, one laptop, four phones, one DVR which were connected to three CCTVs in the house they were staying and a Hyundai I20 car bearing registration no. AS07M8922 recovered, Informed SP SIT and PHQ PRO Rohit Rajbir Singh

Two accused Jiten Biwas and his associate Uttam Nath were apprehended from Kimin Circle, Papum Pare on 3 March and are under police custody for six days. The Kingpin is known to be wanted by many district police of Assam and units of Arunachal Pradesh as he is involved in two more cases registered in both the state. SP informed.

The action was taken by the team on the basis of a secret intelligence about probable movements of the drug mafia Jiten Biswas, and after developing the information for two weeks an operation was conducted by the SIT team. SP said.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the team hopes that with this effort the major access of heroine transmission from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh will be controlled as the kingpin plays a pivotal role in introducing contraband into the state and it may help in contorling the supply of drugs in the area. He informed.

“This is one of the biggest achievements to be ever made by the state police as lot of hard works were put in by the SIT team”, he added.

He informed that SIT has always tried to work in the field of drug management as it is one of the greatest challenges that the state is facing currently.

Further investigation in connection with the case is underway, and an FIR No. 01/2021 u/s 22(c)/27(a)/27-A NDPS Act is registered at PS Crime Branch, Itanagar, informed SP SIT (Crime)

“During the investigation, we will try to bring out the main source of the banned substances and the middle men involved so many more arrest to be made in the case”, he added

The SIT will also try to investigate as how a huge cash has been made available with them and the most is the Chinese currency available with them.

The operation was formulated by SP SIT (Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh, assisted by 0C/SIT Inspector Ngilyang Lali and multiple teams.

The drug menace is damaging the precious life of the youths and it can only be controlled by everybody cooperation and support and appeal the general public to control our youths from going in that way. He further said.

The government and several NGOs has also joined the crusade in several parts of state and hope that all likeminded citizens and social workers has to join hand in this crusade.