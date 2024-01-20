Arunachal: DC flags-off live EVM demonstration mobile van

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P flagged-off a mobile van carrying Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for live demonstrations to voters of the district.

The van carrying the EVM with audio-visual facilities for live demonstrations to voters would tour the district touching all strategic villages, Zilla, Gram segments, block levels and public places to educate the voters on operation of the EVM.

Flagging-off the van, the DC said as per direction of Election Commission of India, the Lower Subansiri District Election Office had set up a live EVM demonstration centre at the District Secretariat where public could come, access and clear their doubts on working of the machine and use of VVPAT for voting.

The mobile van is an extension of the centre and it will travel to strategic public places including schools, colleges and market places to generate awareness and educate the voters particularly the first-time voters on operation of EVM with live demonstrations using audio-visual means, the DC explained, while adding the main purpose of the exercise was to clear the doubts of the voters on usage of EVM so they have no problem at the time of actual voting.

The DC also further informed an EVM demonstration centre had also been set up at office of ADC Yachuli for benefit of the voters.

The flagging-off ceremony was also attended by SP Keni Bagra, Hq. circle officer Tenzin Yangchen and other officials of the district.