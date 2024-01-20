Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel Discussion on Arunachal’s ecotourism potential at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

SEIJOSA- Trigonometry, in collaboration with the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2024 conducted a panel discussion at the Pakke Paga ground, Seijosa here today.

The event, titled “Untouched Wilderness: What makes Arunachal the perfect destination for adventure and ecotourism?” brought together panelists and over 100 participants, shedding light on crucial aspects of ecotourism, homestays, reserved forests, and biodiversity conservation.

The panelists comprised Raj Basu, Advisor for Rural Tourism & Homestays at the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Jibi Pulu, member of Elopa-Etugu Community Eco Cultural Preserve; and Dr. Lobsang Tashi Thungon, a key figure at the Garung Thuk NGO in Shergaon. Ranju Dodum, Vice-President of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists moderated the session.

The insightful discussion delved deep into the integration of tourism with local communities. The panelists stressed the importance of considering local sentiments when implementing government policies related to the development of forests, rivers, and land.

They emphasized the need for community-centric tourism activities, asserting that sustainable development should encompass the sentiments of local landowners and other pertinent aspects.

“Tourism, in any form, should be connected to the community. We must prioritize local sentiments while embarking on any development or policy programs related to our natural resources,” said Jibi Pulu during the session.

The emphasis on sustainability echoed throughout the discussion, with panelists underlining the significance of maintaining equilibrium from various perspectives, including the sentiments of local landowners.

The discourse also aimed to underscore the importance of responsible tourism practices that contribute positively to both the environment and local communities.

The event drew participants from diverse backgrounds, including representatives from notable NGOs such as Aranyak, Nature Conservation Foundation, NCSOS, and Canopy Collective. Additionally, students from such as Cotton University, Royal Global University, VKV Seijosa, VKV Nivedita Vihar Seijosa, and members of the Wildlife Department.

Earlier, AAPSU’s Debate and Symposium Secretary Nun Pertin welcomed the gathering while Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai gave a brief profile of the NGO.