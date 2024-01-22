Rammandir Inauguration/ Pran Pratishtha ceremony LIVE UPDATE: Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour as long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the magnificent temple on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is coming days after the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the ‘garbha griha’ of the Ram Mandir on 18 January.

Watch Video:- Man makes Bhagwan Ram Portrait from his blood

Crafted by the skilled hands of sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus, all meticulously carved from a single block of stone.

The ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation which includes actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.

HERE IS THE LIVE UPDATE-

Constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style, the Ram Mandir compound is designed to span 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet. The temple’s vertical structure consists of floors, each measuring 20 feet in height, supported by a remarkable ensemble of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates.

PM Modi is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ ahead of the ceremony and the special ritual includes sleeping on the floor and drinking only coconut water. He also visited several temples across India ahead of the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram ‘Angi theerth’ beach.

As per PM Modi’s official itinerary, he will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 AM and will address a public event after the conclusion of the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony around 1:00 PM.