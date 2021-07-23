Arunachal: Deplorable road condition makes life difficult in Pangin Town

PANGIN- ( Photo and text by Gandhi Darang ) These photographs themselves telling the story of deplorable condition roads of Pangin township. The people are greet with potholes & ramshackle road in the entry point from the highway.

Almost every stretch of the township road has not been repaired since last 3/4 years. Due to water logging in various portions of the town, the commuters are facing numerous problems especially during rainy days.

The town was reportedly established during British days but the public of the area said they are yet to see good roads and infrastructures.

The state government in its cabinet meeting has recently notified Pangin Town as ADC (Independent) HQ. Many important offices of the district like DIC, ITI, sub-treasury office, AD Textile & Handcrafts, SE (PHED), SE (WRD), JMFC Court etc. have been established at Pangin.