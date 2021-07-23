Govt of Arunachal Pradesh signs MoU with IIM Shillong

SHILONG- Government of Arunachal Pradesh signs MoU with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis-IIM Shillong for collaborating as a knowledge partner for capacity building of State Government officers and to set up a satellite centre of IIM-S in the State and for necessary policy interventions.

The MoU was signed between Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Prof D. P Goyal, Director IIM Shillong in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu termed the day historic and said ‘Capacity building is the most important aspect of governance and IIM Shillong is the best in the region in the context’. He was optimistic that the collaboration would pave way for creating a rich human resource which will augment the state’s development.

He also hinted on having similar collaboration with LBSNAA Mussoorie, which will first of its kind for any state in the country. He invited the IIM Shillong team to visit Arunachal Pradesh in the month of August to explore and research on potential areas for policy intervention.

This association will make IIM Shillong as the think tank for the State government, which will work in sectors like tourism, health, etc., Khandu added further.

‘This is beginning of a new era for our State – where it will focus on development of human resources along with economic interventions’ said Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary. Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director IIM Shillong shared his vision on the collaboration wherein State administrators will be trained in Public Policy and Governance starting next month.

Among others, DGP Arunachal Pradesh R P Upadhaya and faculty from IIM Shillong were present on the occasion. Board Member , IIM -S Atul Kulkarni, Commissioner Planning and Secretary Planning Government of Arunachal Pradesh joined virtually.