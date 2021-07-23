Maharashtra: 36 dead as incessant rain triggers landslides in Raigad

RAIGAD- Amidst incessant rainfall across coastal and inland Maharashtra, at least 36 people were killed in two separate incidents of landslides in the state.

As many as 32 died following a landslide in Taliye village in Mahad Taluka, Raigad on Thursday. Around 35 houses were buried under debris and several people were still feared to be missing or trapped under it. In another landslide, four people died in Poladpur, which is also a landslide-prone area.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Navy, and local administration were rushed to the site on Thursday evening.

“32 bodies have been recovered from the debris and the rescue operation is still on,” said Nidhi Chowdhury, Raigad District Collector.

According to the district administration, there are around 110 villages in the district which are landslide-prone, and out of these 20 are particularly at risk.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said rescue operations were underway and that he had ordered the evacuation and relocation of people living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide, news agency ANI reported.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation in Maharashtra was being closely monitored and assistance was being provided to the affected.