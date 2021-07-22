Arunachal: D. Ering WL Sanctuary is an ideal destination for wildlife lovers, says Secretary, APPSC

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Paying a daylong visit to the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, Jayanta Kumar Ray, Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission along with his family members said that the sanctuary is an ideal destination for the wildlife lovers.

Ray was taken to the major bird nesting locations in one of the islands covered with tall and thick grasses under Borguli Wildlife Range wherein birds like Egret, small and large Cormorant are nesting and hatching chicks at this season. On personally witnessing the large scale bird nesting area, Ray said that it was his first such close-up experience of sighting birds nesting.

While on touching the big sanctuary island after the bird nesting location, Ray was delighted to see the pug and hook marks of several wild animals including of wildlife elephant, wild buffaloes, hog deer etc.

“I am so enthralled to see the beauty of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and its variation of wild animals and birds. The hour-long boating on Siang river to cross over to the sanctuary also added an additional adventure of the visit which I will always cherish in my memory”, added Ray.

Meanwhile, summing up his visit to the sanctuary in the evening, Ray appreciated the courage and dedication of field staff for protecting the sanctuary’s rich flora & fauna and carrying out intensive patrolling duties during this season of flood situation in the Siang river which surrounds the sanctuary from all corners.

He appealed to his fellow officers and others to visit and enjoy the beauty of the sanctuary which will also promote the sanctuary and at the same time the flow of tourists in the sanctuary will also reduce the chances of hunting and poaching activities inside the sanctuary.