Arunachal: ESCF visited Rottung village along Pasighat-Pangin road, handed over ration items to workers

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A team of East Siang Christian Forum (ESCF) visited the alternative new road construction site near Rottung village road damage location along Pasighat-Pangin road on Tuesday and handed over some ration items to the workers while also offering prayers for the safety of workers.

The team led by its President, Taring Tabi, Secretary General, Maktil Apum along with other executive members & advisors.

ESCF contributed edible items like potatoes in gunny bags, juices, tea leaves, sugar & 40 nos. of LED torch light to the working departmental staff and local road monitoring people of Rottung village, informed John Panyang, Secretary, Information & Publicity, ESCF.

ESCF was joined by members of district unit Bogum Bokang Kebang, President, Tadi Taying and Convenor John Panyang, Gen. Secy. of ABK Women Wing (apex) Smti. Opak Takuk Ering and owner of Green Valley English School, GTC Pasighat, Smti. Omem Taying Ering.

The team reached out to the actual road construction sites covering about 02 KMs deep inside forest in the up-hill till the last portion of construction site and offered prayer for divine intervention of God for the protection from natural calamities like landslide, soil erosion, etc. The prayer session was led by Dr. Rev. Takeng Taggu and Rev. John St. Borang.

Speaking on the sideline of the visit. ESCF President, Taring Tabing, Gen. Secretary, Maktil Apum and Advisor, John Borang said that the prayers and blessings of God will enable to construct the road in speedy manner which is the lifeline of the people of many districts like Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang & East Siang.

While interacting with local road monitoring team led by Tajir Siram, a resident, of Rottung village, it is learnt that the present road diversion site is an old British era footpath track constructed some 110 years ago during 1911-12 for greater administrative convenient of Abor Hills. As a prove to this claim, there is still a plat stone inscribed the year by Britishers including loose boulders structure laid in the side of footpath track.