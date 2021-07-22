Arunachal: Skill Training Development Programme under Jal Jeevan Mission inaugurated at Palin

PALIN- A Skill Training Development Programme under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was inaugurated by Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman, District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), Kra Daadi here today at Government Higher Secondary School, Palin. He was accompanied by Charu Sakap, EE, PHE & WS, Palin Division, Jina Bagang, Circle Officer, Departmental Officers and Resource Persons for the training.

Tala lauded the effort of PHE & WS for bringing in a huge number of trainees. He suggested the participants to get themselves well acquainted with the purpose of the training and learn maximum possible knowledges from the seven days long programme.

The training will enhance your skills and help you to stand at par with even the highly qualified professionals, he opined. He further said that any skill acquired will serve as a weapon in life for enhancing one’s livelihood. “So you must derive maximum benefits out of this training”, he added.

The keynote address was delivered by the Trainer cum Resource Person from the Department of Skill Development who highlighted the various provisions under Jal Jeevan Mission- Har Ghar Jal.

He informed that the Mission has to be completed by the year 2024 with the joint efforts of PHE & WS Department and the Department of Skill Development. He said that the seven days long training would help the trainees to become self employed.

Also, the participants trained in this programme will be preferred for any future job opportunities created under the mission, he added further.