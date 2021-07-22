ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein condoles demise of Tasaso Yun ji

Yun was a prominent, life long members of BJP and also one of the oldest and founding members of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

July 22, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed his condolences and shocked on the sudden demise of Tasaso Yun ji in Sanjeevani Hospital at Dibrugarh today.
Yun was a prominent, life long members of BJP and also one of the oldest and founding members of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. He was a very humble, honest, down to earth person and maintain good rapport with all the communities in the society.
Mein said that in his sad demise, we have lost a senior leader, active social worker and social reformer, who has immensely contributed for the Development of our area and Mishmi society in particular.
His passing away has created a vacuum in the society and it’s a great loss for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishes,” added Mein and prayed for eternal peace of the soul.

