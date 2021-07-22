Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his good wishes to all the sports persons participating in the Tokyo Olympics Games 2021, which is commencing from 23rd July 2021.

He expressed his hope that Indian sportspersons will put in their best to come up amongst the top medal scoring countries and win for India its best Olympic performance niche to date.

Expressing his happiness about the good number of sportspersons from North Eastern Region in the Team India at Tokyo, the Governor said that they will definitely showcase their sporting talent and potential with zeal and gusto.

The Governor urged upon the people of the State and the Nation to support all athletes who are representing India in the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.