Tragic Death of Journalist in Uttarkashi Raises Questions: Accident or Foul Play?

UTTARKASHI- The mysterious death of 36-year-old journalist Rajeev Pratap has triggered widespread concern over press freedom and safety in Uttarakhand. His body was recovered on September 28 from the Joshiyara barrage on the Bhagirathi River, ten days after he went missing.

While local police have classified the case as an accident caused by a car skid in heavy rains, Pratap’s family and media organizations are demanding a CBI probe, alleging foul play linked to threats he received after exposing corruption at the Uttarkashi District Hospital and a local school.

Press bodies including the Press Council of India and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have called for an independent inquiry, warning against prematurely dismissing suspicions of targeted violence. Local journalists staged a candlelight vigil on September 29, demanding justice.

Police maintain that the case appears accidental but say they are analyzing forensic evidence, vehicle conditions, and call records. Critics, however, question the delay in recovering Pratap’s body and the rapid labeling of the incident as an accident.

The case has reignited debate on journalist safety in India, where reporters exposing corruption often face threats and violence. For Uttarkashi, Rajeev Pratap’s death leaves behind unanswered questions — and a call for justice.