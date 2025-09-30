Arunachal

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

The GTC Children Park Durga Puja Committee-20245, led by Tagom Padung, marked its second year with the theme “Say No to Drugs.”

Last Updated: 30/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

PASIGHAT-  The town of Pasighat in East Siang district came alive with lights, music, and devotion as Durga Puja celebrations began with great pomp and show.

From September 29 to October 2, devotees thronged 12 pandals across the town, offering prayers amidst illuminated decorations and hymns.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The GTC Children Park Durga Puja Committee-20245, led by Tagom Padung, marked its second year with the theme “Say No to Drugs.”

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

In addition to rituals, the committee is hosting cultural competitions involving all communities and tribes, spreading both festive cheer and social awareness.

Other puja sites, including APP Line, Raneghat, and Balaji Mandir, also reported joyous celebrations, drawing large gatherings.

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

Also Read- ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Local leaders, including Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang and State BJP President Kaling Moyong, visited pandals and extended greetings. Both leaders highlighted Pasighat’s tradition of inclusive celebrations, calling it a “mini India” where people of all religions participate with equal enthusiasm.

The district administration and police have implemented strict security and traffic measures to ensure smooth and safe celebrations, with Puja committees coordinating closely to prevent disruptions.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Arunachal: ‘Ecosphere’ Competition Showcases Innovations for Rural & Community Tourism in Itanagar

Arunachal: ‘Ecosphere’ Competition Showcases Innovations for Rural & Community Tourism in Itanagar

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Arunachal: 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Vishakha Yadav IAS: The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Vishakha Yadav IAS: The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0, Bridging Science and Imagination

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0, Bridging Science and Imagination

Arunachal Pradesh University Leads Shram Daan at Gii:di Notko, Pasighat under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal Pradesh University Leads Shram Daan at Gii:di Notko, Pasighat under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Launched in Boleng to Boost Healthcare Access in Siang

Arunachal: Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Launched in Boleng to Boost Healthcare Access in Siang

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button