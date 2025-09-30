Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

PASIGHAT- The town of Pasighat in East Siang district came alive with lights, music, and devotion as Durga Puja celebrations began with great pomp and show.

From September 29 to October 2, devotees thronged 12 pandals across the town, offering prayers amidst illuminated decorations and hymns.

The GTC Children Park Durga Puja Committee-20245, led by Tagom Padung, marked its second year with the theme “Say No to Drugs.”

In addition to rituals, the committee is hosting cultural competitions involving all communities and tribes, spreading both festive cheer and social awareness.

Other puja sites, including APP Line, Raneghat, and Balaji Mandir, also reported joyous celebrations, drawing large gatherings.

Local leaders, including Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang and State BJP President Kaling Moyong, visited pandals and extended greetings. Both leaders highlighted Pasighat’s tradition of inclusive celebrations, calling it a “mini India” where people of all religions participate with equal enthusiasm.

The district administration and police have implemented strict security and traffic measures to ensure smooth and safe celebrations, with Puja committees coordinating closely to prevent disruptions.