ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor leads Gandhi Jayanti celebration

Gandhi ji’s values of inclusiveness, discipline and transparency are the guiding principles for good governance: Governor

October 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor leads Gandhi Jayanti celebration

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd October 2022. He led a prayer meeting and paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor urged the people to remember Gandhi ji and connect themselves with Gandhi ji’s ideals. He said that the Father of the Nation made great contributions to our freedom movement. His messages of cleanliness, education for all and healthy lifestyle stand relevant today and will continue to be relevant in the days to come. Gandhi ji’s values of inclusiveness, discipline and transparency are the guiding principles for good governance. All these values are encompassed in his principle of ‘Satya and Ahimsa’, he said.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence days, the Governor appealed to the people to emulate the ideals and core values of Mahatma Gandhi and ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

To promote cleanliness amongst the staff of Raj Bhavan as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, the Governor presented ‘Cleanest Compound’ award to Utuk Megu for cleanest compound.

Related Articles

Participating in the celebration, Mrs  Neelam Mishra , Wife of Governor BD Mishra  dedicated an audio visual documentary ‘Gandhi Ka Adarsh’ about principles of Mahatma Gandhi which was conceptualized, scripted and voiced by her. It highlights the principles of Mahatma, i.e. Shram, Swasthya, Swachhta, Swavlamban and Swadeshi.

As part of the celebration, in line with Gandhi’s concern for the environment, a plantation programme was also organised in the Raj Bhavan complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

September 29, 2022
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro ALG on Thursday

September 29, 2022
WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ during interaction with Rajnath Singh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

September 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button