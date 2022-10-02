Arunachal: Governor leads Gandhi Jayanti celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd October 2022. He led a prayer meeting and paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor urged the people to remember Gandhi ji and connect themselves with Gandhi ji’s ideals. He said that the Father of the Nation made great contributions to our freedom movement. His messages of cleanliness, education for all and healthy lifestyle stand relevant today and will continue to be relevant in the days to come. Gandhi ji’s values of inclusiveness, discipline and transparency are the guiding principles for good governance. All these values are encompassed in his principle of ‘Satya and Ahimsa’, he said.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence days, the Governor appealed to the people to emulate the ideals and core values of Mahatma Gandhi and ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

To promote cleanliness amongst the staff of Raj Bhavan as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, the Governor presented ‘Cleanest Compound’ award to Utuk Megu for cleanest compound.

Participating in the celebration, Mrs Neelam Mishra , Wife of Governor BD Mishra dedicated an audio visual documentary ‘Gandhi Ka Adarsh’ about principles of Mahatma Gandhi which was conceptualized, scripted and voiced by her. It highlights the principles of Mahatma, i.e. Shram, Swasthya, Swachhta, Swavlamban and Swadeshi.

As part of the celebration, in line with Gandhi’s concern for the environment, a plantation programme was also organised in the Raj Bhavan complex.