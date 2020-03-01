Arunachal:  Shertukpen community felicitates Y.D Thongchi on Padma Shri Conferment

Itanagar

Noted writer Y.D Thongchi, IAS (Retd) and President of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society felicitated by the Shertukpen community in a small but befitting manner for being selected for conferment of prestigious Padma Shri at D.K Convention centre, Itanagar.

Speaking on the occasion he expressed his happiness on representing Shertukpen Community wherever possible. He also narrated instances when he was recognised by the people out of the state.

He thanked all the people who nominated him for conferment of the Padma Shri specially the State Government and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

The Shertukpen community felicitated him and thanked him for all the laurel he has brought for a small community.

D.K Dinglow, Former Director Youth Affairs GoAP was also facilitated in the programme who has retired from active service on 31st Janiary 2020. T

he programme was graced by Former Chief minister P.K Thongon, former speaker T.N Thongdok, Vice President APLS Tokong Pertin, Former MLA Nima Tsering, President SEWA Rinchin Lama among others.

The programme was organised by the Shertukpen Employees Welfare Association(SEWA).