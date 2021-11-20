Arunachal: Governor reviews Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Story Highlights The Governor expressed his serious concern about the slow progress of the construction of the Road.

MIAO– For assessing the work progress on the construction of Miao-Vijoynagar Road and to facilitate its early completion, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) drove on the Road upto the 104 km point of the 157 km Road on 20th November 2021. Accompanied by local MLA and State Minister for Urban development, Civil Supply etc. Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh, SP Mihin Gambo and the engineers of Rural Works Department, the Governor made on the spot review of this strategically important road.

The Governor expressed his serious concern about the slow progress of the construction of the Road. He pointed out the poor drainage aside the road, loose verge formations, non-construction of the causeways and culverts over the running streams and dry channels and slipshod construction of the approaches and embankments of the bridges for protection of the essential road.

The Governor advised the officials and the construction agency to maintain the quality of work and road construction technique honestly to optimum level. He also directed them to maintain probity in implementing the road project.

The Governor said that Miao-Vijoynagar Road has national importance in terms of our border security. He said that the Road is the lifeline of the people of Gandhigram and Vijoynagar areas. This Road, once completed will help in the conservation, protection and preservation of the environment, flora and fauna.

It will help in harnessing the tourism potential of Miao-Vijoynagar areas which will help the local people and the society economically. Because of the development of Miao-Vijoynagar Road, a large number of local youths will get employed in numerous ways and work connected with visits of the tourists.