Climate change is a real threat to the entire earth: Says Chowna Mein

Mein called to adopt the approach of 'Start Small and Do Well'.....

November 20, 2021
  • Mein emphasized the adverse impact of plastic pollution on the overall health of the people and also highlighted the recent Climate Change Declaration of Arunachal Pradesh on the principles of ‘Panchamrit’.

NAMSAI-   Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday participated virtually at the Mountain Legislators Meet 2021 held on the third and final day of the 10th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, in Darjeeling with the theme Pathways for Plastic Waste Management in the Indian Himalayan Region. The Meet was organized by Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI, localhost Darjeeling Himalaya Initiative and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The legislators deliberated and discussed the issue of the waste crisis in the hill stations of India, especially on the growing plastic pollution and its impact on mountain landscapes. The members also deliberated on potential solutions and policy mechanisms that can effectively tackle the plastic waste in the mountains.

While delivering his keynote address, Mein emphasized the adverse impact of plastic pollution on the overall health of the people and also highlighted the recent Climate Change Declaration of Arunachal Pradesh on the principles of ‘Panchamrit’.

Congratulating the Integrated Mountain Initiative for organizing the Mountain Legislators Meet, Mein said that it is a good time to reflect on the work that has gone in for the past decade and to identify the focus areas for the time to come.

“Today I am proud to inform the august guests of this Summit that my state Arunachal Pradesh has become the first state to adopt a climate change declaration by taking a clue from the guidance is given by our Prime Minister on the principles of ‘Panchamrit’,” said Mein.

He informed that on 13 November 2021, the Council of Ministers of Arunachal signed the ‘Pakke Tiger Declaration 2047 on Climate Change Resilient & Responsive Arunachal Pradesh’.

He added that in the Pakke Declaration, State Government had unanimously agreed to prioritize the five broad themes – Panch Dharas – envisaging a multi-sector ‘whole of government and whole of society’ approach towards low emissions and climate-resilient development. These five areas are i) Environment, Forest & Climate Change, ii) Health & Well-being of All, iii) Sustainable & Adaptive Living, iv) Livelihoods & Opportunities and iv) Evidence Generation & Collaborative Action.

Chowna Mein further said that climate change is a real threat to the entire earth. All of our homelands are especially vulnerable due to the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan Mountains. We must then take this issue in all its seriousness and deliver outcomes. I strongly believe that we the mountain states should strive to become world leaders in adopting climate sustainable initiatives.

Mein called to adopt the approach of ‘Start Small and Do Well’ and emphasized inclusion, equity and collaborative actions as the basis to address the challenges at the ground level and to deliver better resource governance.

Mein said concerning the Pakke Declaration, I would like to suggest that IMI can also take up measures from this declaration and suggest to the other Himalayan States to adopt and implement such resolutions. Our conditions and concerns are similar for the protection of the environment and the sustenance of the ecosystem

He urged upon all the legislators to join hands in taking up the cause, individually at their constituencies and collectively as mountain legislators. He said that we are about 25 legislators – imagine if we highlight the menace of plastic pollution in our respective constituencies – we can impact 20 lakh people. Let us make this a core issue. Focus on our young generation, encourage them and facilitate for a better tomorrow, he added.

